Zombie Motors Wrecking Yard – Supersonic Rock’N Roll

Zombie Motors Wrecking Yard Category: Desert/Stoner Rock Album: Supersonic Rock’N Roll Stars: 4 Blurb: Zombie Motors Wrecking Yard kicks it into overdrive with a gritty brand of Aussie outback desert rock on this debut album. There’s something about desert folk that sets them apart from the rest. Be it the heat, the boredom, the weed, the danger, and beauty of [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.