The Sweetest Condition – We Defy Oblivion

The Sweetest Condition Category: Electro / Rock Album: We Defy Oblivion Stars: 3.5 Blurb: As danceable as the band’s debut, The Sweetest Condition ups the ante on this sophomore outing, with heavier electronics, rockier guitars, and more venomous lyrics to make for a leaner, meaner helping of electro/rock. Without sacrificing the darkly melodic and danceable aspects that dominated much of [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.