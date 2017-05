Cold Therapy – Figures and Faces

Cold Therapy Category: Electro / Industrial Album: Figures and Faces Stars: 3.5 Blurb: Cold Therapy’s third full-length album takes darkness to a new level through downright eerie melodies and haunting sounds. In 2012, Poland’s Jacek Wolański wanted to shift his focus from the aggrotech/EBM he created in his previous groups Unsinn and Traumatize to a dark electronic sound that would [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.