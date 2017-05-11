3TEETH re-issues debut on yellow and black vinyl + on tour with Rammstein

Out in July is already the 3rd pressing of the self-titled debut from LA foursome 3TEETH, on x-day yellow vinyl with corrected sleeve art. Frontman and graphics guru Lex Mincolla has restored the cover art and designed special new labels for this pressing. The re-release also includes a bonus track: “Too far gone”.

You can order the black reprint right here and the x-day yellow vinyl right here. Be fast, this item risks to be sold out in pre-order modus.

3TEETH debuted 3 years ago in the summer of 2014, with their self-titled debut on Artoffact Records. Although the record eventually sold out and went into a second pressing, no one, not even the band themselves, imagined that just a few short years later they would be touring with Tool and Rammstein and getting slots at top festivals like Riot Fest.

Here are some tracks from this fine debut.

This post is syndicated from Side-Line Music Magazine.