Sawtooth returns with politically charged album

New England based electronic producer and DJ Sawtooth returns with his new album, Handjobs for Putin, featuring 12 of his loudest and most abrasive tracks to date. Inspired by the current state of American politics, Sawtooth has brewed up his signature blend of EBM, industrial, and geekery, with a Radiohead cover thrown in for good [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.