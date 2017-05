Prick debut to be rereleased on vinyl

The 1995 self-titled debut album from Kevin McMahon’s post Lucky Pierre project, Prick, will be rereleased on vinyl May 12. The album began as four demos recorded with friend and former Lucky Pierre member Trent Reznor in 1992 at Reznor’s studios in Los Angeles and New Orleans. McMahon completed the album in England with British [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.