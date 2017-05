KMFDM InterView: Hot on the Wire, Spread Like Wildfire!

Remaining one of the industrial music scene’s most active and prolific entities, KMFDM founder Sascha “Käpt’n K” Konietzko speaks with ReGen on just what fans can expect from the Ultra Heavy Beat in 2017 and beyond! An InterView with Sascha “Käpt’n K” Konietzko of KMFDM By Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x) After 34 years, the Ultra Heavy Beat sensation known [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.