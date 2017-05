Cynical Existence releases EP companion to latest album

Aggressive electro artist Cynical Existence has released a special EP as a companion piece to the act’s latest album, Dying Light, featuring alternative mixes of selected songs from that album. Titled as the (Dark/Light Edit), the EP showcases the more metal side to Cynical Existence’s music, replacing the programmed rhythms with acoustic drums to emphasize [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.