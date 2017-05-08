Spectra*Paris – Retromachine Betty

Spectra*Paris is the alternative project of enigmatic Elena Alice Fossi, lead singer of Italian cult-outfit Kirlian Camera, and supported by Legend producer John Fryer. Their third album "Retromachine Betty" breathes and lives the spirit of 80's electronic Pop and Wave and the almost forgotten vibe of bands like Visage or Desireless. Spectra*Paris lean on both, the memory of 80ies pop (Star Bubbles, Alice (Geistersterne)) lightness and innocence as well as the DNA of Kirlian Camera, a heavy Electropop darkness (Ludovico Technique, Metrolynx) mixed with the grandeur and electronic club-induced melancholy that constituted the Electro-Wave underground sound of the 8o's.

