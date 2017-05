Poptone announces summer tour dates, launches PledgeMusic campaign for live album

Poptone – the new band featuring Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins with Diva Dompe – has launched a PledgeMusic campaign for a new live album, culled from various live studi orecordings and the band’s upcoming 2017 shows. Having worked together in Bauhaus, Tones on Tail, and Love and Rockets, Ash and Haskins formed Poptone earlier [...]

