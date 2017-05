Wumpscut – Innerfire

Over the past two decades, Wumpscut has been one of the most influential and prolific electro-industrial artists. Wumpscut has been producing and releasing music since 1991, and for the first time, with "Innerfire", we have a comprehensive best of. This three disc set collects his best work from his entire career, featuring over forty songs and spanning over three and a half hours.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.