Autoclav1.1 returns with two new albums, one a full-length collaboration with Displacer

U.K. based electronic artist Tony Young’s project Autoclav1.1 returns with a new album, The Gates of Greenhead Park, to be released on May 19 via WTII Records. The 10 track release was conceived as a light to balance the darkness of the project’s previous release, Werewolf Country; the eight new songs and two remixes by [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.