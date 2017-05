Khost to release third album in June

Khost – the Birmingham based death industrial/doom project of Andy Swan (Iroha, Final) and Damian B (Carthage, Gauge, Techno Animal) – will release a third full-length album, Governance, on UK experimental label Cold Spring Records. Produced and mixed by the band and mastered by Attrition’s Martin Bowes at his Cage Studio, Governance continues Khost’s fascination [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.