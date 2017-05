Funker Vogt returns with new lineup, new single, and new album

German EBM act Funker Vogt returns after a four year absence with a new album, Code of Conduct, set to drop June 2. The project will introduce fans to new vocalist Chris L. (Agonoize, The Sexorcist) on the album’s first single “Der Letzte Tanz,” May 19. Funker Vogt proclaim themselves “more complex and vital than [...]

