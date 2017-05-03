Duo of Henrik Nordvargr Björkk and Margaux Renaudin adopt new name, announce second album

Renowned industrial/doom artist Henrik Nordvargr Björkk has once again joined forces with Margaux Renaudin for a second collaborative album, taking on a new moniker named after their first album – Anima Nostra. Under this new identity, the duo has announced the release of the group’s second full-length album, titled Atraments. Featuring artwork by Trepaneringsritualen’s Thomas [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.