Baltimore artists Athena Hiotis and Nina Themelis team up to create inspirational video

Posted on May 3, 2017 | By NewsFeed
  Baltimore based artist, composer, and producer Athena Hiotis (RÊVE, PopRiot Music Group) has collaborated with childhood friend and fellow artist Nina Themelis to create an inspirational concept video, “Unbreakable:Our Story.” Themelis says that she was excited to work on the project “because of how frequently our culture perpetuates the idea of women working in competition [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.

Category: News, Newsfeed