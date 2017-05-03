Baltimore artists Athena Hiotis and Nina Themelis team up to create inspirational video

Baltimore based artist, composer, and producer Athena Hiotis (RÊVE, PopRiot Music Group) has collaborated with childhood friend and fellow artist Nina Themelis to create an inspirational concept video, “Unbreakable:Our Story.” Themelis says that she was excited to work on the project “because of how frequently our culture perpetuates the idea of women working in competition [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.