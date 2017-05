Alison Moyet releases first single from upcoming ninth album

Pop icon Alison Moyet has released the first single from her upcoming album Other. “Reassuring Pinches” begins with the measured rise and fall of methodical synthpop arpeggios before unfurling into a looser, more organic modern sound beneath Moyet’s rich contralto vocals. “Other” continues her partnership with producer and songwriting collaborator Guy Sigsworth, who has previously [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.