Pig – Swine & Punishment

First, the Reverend Raymond Watts returned, delivering his "Gospel", now, he has given us "Swine & Punishment", a supplemental sermon. The new release features remixes by 's dedicated deviant disciples Skold, Android Lust, Pull Out Kings, Inertia, Kanga, London After Midnight & more. He has even blessed us with "Violence", previously only available on vinyl.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.