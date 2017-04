Laibach announces new album, spring tour

The Slovenian art/music collective Laibach has announced the release of the group’s latest album, titled Also Sprach Zarathustra. The album features updated versions of the compositions originally created for a theatrical production directed by Matjaž Berger for the Anton Podbevšek Theatre (APT) in Novo Mesto, Slovenia; the production made its premiere in March of 2016, [...]

