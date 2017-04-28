Italy’s dark ambient newcomers Vacuum Aeterna debut available now from Cyclic Law – listen to the preview

Cyclic Law has unearthed quite an interesting dark ambient project. Italy’s newcomers Vacuum Aeterna debut with “Project:Darkscapes“, the first instalment in a conceptual series. You may expect deep atmospherics which clash with tribal percussions and industrial noises.

Cyclic Law is releasing the album in an edition of just 300 copies in a 4 panels digipak counting 9 tracks. You can preview the album below and order the release straight from the label.

