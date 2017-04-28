Funker Vogt to release ‘Code of Conduct’ in June – pre-orders available now

Out by the end of June is “Code of Conduct“, the newest Funked Vogt album. “Code of Conduct” comes 4 years after the release of the band’s last album “Companion in Crime”. Along with their new singer, Chris L.(Agonoize/The Sexorcist), Gerrit Thomas and Rene Dornbusch will present the new single “Der letzte Tanz” followed by the new album “Code of Conduct.”

The 16-track album includes the following bonus tracks: “Theater of War”, “Army of the Doomed”, “Der letzte Tanz (Rise of an Empire Mix)” and “Der letzte Tanz (Intent:Outtake)”.

This is a Repo Records worldwide release which especially US fans can order from this fine mail order.

This post is syndicated from Side-Line Music Magazine.