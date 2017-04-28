Debut album announced from new project featuring members of Armageddon Dildos and Empire State Human

Dirk Krause (Armageddon Dildos) and Aidan Casserly (Empire State Human) have joined forced to form a new project, Ferrochrome; featuring an electric mix of darkly poetic lyrics and energetic electronic grooves, the band will be releasing its debut album, Medusa Water, on August 4 via Meshwork Music. With Krause based in Düsseldorf, Germany and Casserly [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.