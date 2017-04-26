Inkubus Sukkubus – Heartbeat of the Earth

This is a reissue of the Inkubus Sukkubus album ‘Heartbeat of the Earth' originally released in 1995, it was the third album released by Inkubus Sukkubus and has been out of print for over 10 years. It was their ‘transition' album, the album which saw them successfully blend Gothic Rock, Folk and Metal with a big orchestral wall of sound and pagan lyrics to produce what was at the time something truly unique & which predated the fantasy metal genre of the likes of Nightwish, Within Temptation and Evanescence who formed that same year.'Heartbeat of the Earth' is the template for the next 18 Inkubus Sukkubus albums. The power and the passion of the wild pagan world, the beautiful lilting melancholy, the anguish, the torment, the ecstasy and the joy of which the Inkubus Sukkubus Universe is comprised, are all here. The album is presented here with very slightly updated artwork to the original 1995 first release.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.