Level 2.0 InterView: Moonlit Resurgence

Now free to explore his creative inclinations as he sees fit, Level 2.0’s Mike Hoffman explains to Beacon College’s William Nesbitt his own personal Resurgence. An InterView with Mike Hoffman of Level 2.0 By William Nesbitt Professor of English and Chair of Humanities Beacon College, http://www.beaconcollege.edu Level 2.0 began in a studio basement with Mike J. Hoffman and Matt Clennan [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.