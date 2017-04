Goldfrapp’s Alison Goldfrapp makes directorial debut with new video ‘Systemagic’ – watch the video here

Available now is “Systemagic”, a video taken from Goldfrapp’s seventh studio album “Silver Eye” which will be released 31st March 2017 on Mute. With this video Alison Goldfrapp is making her directorial debut. Before she has been involved with album artwork and art direction on the video “Anymore”.

You can watch the video above.

This post is syndicated from Side-Line Music Magazine.