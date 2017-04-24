Side-Line introduces Sawtooth – listen now to ‘Giles Corey’ (Face The Beat profile series)

The 65th track on our free download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 4” (featuring 92 tracks) is by the (symphonic) dark electro act Sawtooth based in Lowell, Massachusetts (USA).

Sawtooth is formerly a member of the online netlabels and collectives BreakBit and Futures Passed Music, and has produced official remixes for international artists like Massive Ego, Dear Strange, Metroland, K-The-I???, Transdusk, War Twins, McMangos, and many more. Active since 2012 the project has been releasing 14 singles, EPs and albums so far, so yes, he is quite a busy bee. Check the band on Facebook.

Listen to “Giles Corey​​” below and download it right here.

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-4">Face The Beat: Session 4 by Sawtooth</a>

Check our “Face The Beat: Session 4” page on Bandcamp to discover the other 91 bands. All donations will go to charity.

This post is syndicated from Side-Line Music Magazine.