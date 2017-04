KMFDM announces new EP, album, festival appearances, and U.K./U.S. tour dates

Having signed to international rock label earMusic and releasing the ROCKS – Milestones Reloaded collection in 2016, the pioneering industrial/rock group KMFDM has announced the release of a new five track EP, titled YEAH!, on June 23. The EP will feature edits of two brand new songs, as well as the album version of title [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.