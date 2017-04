DOYLE announces U.S. tour dates in June with Davey Suicide

Following a recently completed European run of touring, the horror/punk icon known as Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein has announced the U.S. leg of his DOYLE project’s Abominate the World Tour. Launching on June 1 in Raleigh, NC and continuing throughout the month until June 29 in Niagra Falls, NY, the tour will feature support from [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.