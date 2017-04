The Birthday Massacre, Army of the Universe, and Ludovico Technique to tour North America

Launching on May 18 in the band’s hometown of Toronto, ON, goth/rock act The Birthday Massacre will be embarking on the Under Your Spell tour of North America, spanning 26 dates in support of the band’s upcoming album of the same name. Joining the band will be international industrial/rock band Army of the Universe, having [...]

