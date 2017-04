Thievery Corporation announces two performances at the Kennedy Center

Electronica duo Thievery Corporation has announced two special performances in the band’s hometown of Washington, DC at the prestigious John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. These concerts, both taking place on May 15, will see Eric Hilton and Rob Garza working with a host of young composers – including Composer-in-Residence Mason Bates – [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.