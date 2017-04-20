The Vacant Lots – Endless Night

The Vacant Lots new album "Endless Night" channels the pairs dual power through their minimal means maximum effect aesthetic. Endless Night is a bridge of two worlds with one foot firmly placed in hard-hitting rock and roll, and the other in the realm of electronic dance.Casting light from this noir-esque world, "Endless Night" offers a fresh take on familiar experiences while exploring love, death, and life. Poetic, but with a streetwise swagger, The Vacant Lots dark electro psych approach captures recurring notions of duality through a dizzying and hypnotic blast of guitar riffs and revved-up electronics on tracks like "Night Nurse" and "Elevation".Through a detached yet accessibly channeled dark-pop vision, and electrifying primitive punk spirit, The Vacant Lots cut through the dark - an experience they genuinely understand after working with their hero, friend and punk ally, Suicide's Alan Vega.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.