Mesh – Runway

"Runway" is the second single from the latest Mesh's album. In contrast to its more rocking predecessor "Kill Your Darlings," "Runway" is a pure club track with a killer hook line and a killer bass line bound to make waves on the dancefloors of the world. With "Too little too late" and the cover version of Yazoo's classic "Tuesday", you'll get two excellent B-sides as well.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.