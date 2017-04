Justin Warfield’s Dream Club releases first single from upcoming debut

Dream Club, the Los Angeles psych/rock project headed by She Wants Revenge’s Justin Warfield, has unveiled a new single and corresponding lyric video, titled “California Dreams or the Head-Trip Scene.” This marks the band’s first release from the upcoming debut album, intended to evoke “the spirits of the canyons, beachers, hills, valleys, and alleys” of [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.