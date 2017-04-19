KMFDM – Symbols (Limited Edition)

Vinyl remaster of KMFDM's classic 1997 album "Symbols". Filled with an astounding lineup of contributors.KMFDM leader and founder Sascha K. plays ringmaster of a musical circus that features Ogre (Skinny Puppy), Tim Skold (Shotgun Messiah), Raymond Watts (Pig), Bill Rieflin (Ministry), Michel Bassin (Treponem Pal), Nina Hagen and Abby Travis. Contains the hit singles "Megalomaniac" and "Anarchy". Limited to 500 copies.

