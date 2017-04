Lords Of Acid – Lust

"Lust" is the debut album by Belgian electronic band Lords Of Acid. Originally released in 1991 "Lust" spawned a series of club hits. As the album's title implies, the tracks touch upon various sexually-related topics, complimented by hardcore techno/new beat/rave electronica sound. This Special Remastered Band Edition features bonus tracks selected from B-sides from the album's singles.

