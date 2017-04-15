Keosz – Ava

Here comes "Ava" album from Slovakian artist Keosz.Massive sweeps of sub bass underlines this brilliant album. Serene winds of emotional texture mix with bowed strings. Guitars crackle with slight distortion as they hover over fields of tape noise.This album probes the depth of the future, where memory transfers into binary form. Digital consciousness in a perpetual loop reliving the past in fractal labyrinths.Written, Produced, Performed, Artwork: Erik Osvald; Mastering: Simon Heath.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.