Various Artists – Electrostorm Vol.8

The eighth instalment of the popular Electro-sampler-series yet again offers a selection of new songs from the most important scene bands and the most promising newcomers. The CD contains more new and unreleased tracks than ever before."The Electrostorm Vol.8" compilation not only brings together an impressive collection of the best artists and newcomers from the scene, featuring Blutengel, Hocico, Combichrist, Agonoize, Dive, Solar Fake, Chrom, Solitary Experiments, Melotron, Ashbury Heights, Rummelsnuff, Cephalgy, The Sexorcist, Massive Ego, Too Dead To Die, The Juggernauts and the brand new Agonoize-side project Any Second, it also features many completely new and unreleased tracks from Hocico, Agonoize, Solitary Experiments, Melotron, Ashbury Heights and many more.

