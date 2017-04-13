Rhys Fulber to release new vinyl EP ‘Realism’ at the end of May – order your copy here

Coming up in May is a new EP by the legendary EBM/Electro/Industrial maestro of Front Line Assembly, Rhys Fulber. “Realism” turns out to be a 4 cut EP holding a mix of contemporary industrialized techno and EBM.

You can order the vinyl right here.

For now, enjoy Rhys with Conjure One live in Kyiv, Ukraine last year.

