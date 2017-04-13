3TEETH announce new studio album ‘Shutdown.exe’ – pre-order the vinyl/CD right now

L.A. based industrial metal band 3TEETH return from their biggest year ever supporting Tool on their 2016 tour with a brand new album. The new material was mixed by none other than Sean Beavan (NIN, Marilyn Manson, A Perfect Circle) and will be out by mid-May.

The “Shutdown.exe” album is available right now on both CD and also as a special vinyl pressing with free fold-out poster, both can be ordered right here.

Enjoy the first single from the album:

