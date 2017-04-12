Eff Dst – Blackout

Eff Dst is an electronic music project led by the composer, programmer and performer Dmitry Stepnov (Diffuzion). Blending industrial, experimental, ambient, idm, and trance styles, Eff Dst's music features intriguing themes that range from mellow to edgy and gritty.Eff Dst's 'Blackout' album introduces a supreme balance between dreamlike emotional ambience and enthralling hypnotic rhythm textures. Eleven different landscapes of sonic brilliance full of idyllic, floating synth melodies and luscious warmth, immersed in an ocean of reverberated pads. The beauty of ambient soundscapes coalesced with idm's complexity and industrial music's harshness.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.