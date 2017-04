Panic Lift – Paper Mask

Panic Lift Category: Alternative / Industrial Album: Paper Mask Stars: 4 Blurb: Panic Lift presents great remixes of one of the project’s most high-powered tracks and enlists the artistic firepower of some skilled musicians for different, mind-blowing versions. Panic Lift shelled out its fourth album Skeleton Key in 2016 and the act still continues to power through the world of [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.