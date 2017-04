Itä-Saksa – Das Monument

Itä-Saksa Category: Electro / Industrial / Experimental Album: Das Monument Stars: 3.5 Blurb: Itä-Saksa returns to the scene with the group’s first release in 16 years, the moody, fun, and atmospheric Das Monument. The Finnish group Itä-Saksa (which translates to East Germany) got its start in 1989 right before the Berlin Wall came down. The avant-garde electro/industrial group released three [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.