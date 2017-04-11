Crisis Actor – Slave New World

Crisis Actor – Slave New WorldCrisis Actor, a project from David Thrussell (Snog/Black Lung) and Tony d'Oporto (Gnomes Of Kush/Gnome & Spybey) deliver the eagerly awaited debut full length album 'Slave New World' after two highly acclaimed digital single and EP releases.
A unified theory and bold statement of conspiracy as folklore and precognition. A breathy politic scream from the lower regions of the information substrata. A diverse, inclusive but concise statement of seismic discontent. A dance floor screed about the alchemical potential nested in universal surveillance.
Crisis Actor are a perfect combination of intelligent EBM with a techno approach and social commentary.
This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.