Crisis Actor – Slave New World

Crisis Actor, a project from David Thrussell (Snog/Black Lung) and Tony d'Oporto (Gnomes Of Kush/Gnome & Spybey) deliver the eagerly awaited debut full length album 'Slave New World' after two highly acclaimed digital single and EP releases.A unified theory and bold statement of conspiracy as folklore and precognition. A breathy politic scream from the lower regions of the information substrata. A diverse, inclusive but concise statement of seismic discontent. A dance floor screed about the alchemical potential nested in universal surveillance.Crisis Actor are a perfect combination of intelligent EBM with a techno approach and social commentary.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.