Seven Trees – Trauma Toxicity

Finally. One of Sweden's finest returns to the scene. Swedish dark electro/industrial duo Seven Trees are back. In the end of the 90's they quickly became one of the shooting stars of the scene with their album "Embracing The Unknown". After that things went quiet, but now they are back. "Trauma Toxicity" is 5 brand new tracks with dark, haunting, atmospheric and wonderful industrial.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.