Tashaki Miyaki – The Dream

On their debut album, Tashaki Miyaki assuredly expand beyond the minimalist sound of their previous self-released EPs. Lush, sweeping arrangements float around the steady groove of the rhythm section and Luke Paquin's other-worldly, atmospheric guitar work. Lyrical themes of existential crisis, contemporary American culture, & romantic love are given an extra ache by Paige Stark's haunting, molasses vocals. "The Dream" creates a world of its own-familiar yet esoteric, evoking a feel both classic and futuristic, firmly establishing Tashaki Miyaki's singular sound and voice.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.