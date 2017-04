Sin Quirin InterView: Just as Intense and Heavy

Sin Quirin brings ReGen up to speed on his latest endeavors, including a new power metal band, recording with some industrial heavyweights, and continuing to rock in 2017 and beyond! An InterView with Sin Quirin of MINISTRY & RevCo By Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x) He’s been nominated for a Grammy; he’s performed with some of the hardest hitting bands [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.