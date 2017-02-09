Deine Lakaien – XXX-The 30 Years Retrospective

This album was released already in October last year, but due to some legal issues it is only now made available outside Germany! 30 Years, 30 Tracks by one of the most successful German Darkwave bands of all times! Coming in Digipak with 8 pages booklet. CD1 features 15 of the most successful Songs of the Bands in chronological order - incl. many single Hits. Also in chronological order, CD2 features the 'secret hits' of the Duo plus three very interesting remixes of 'Colour'ize' (the very first Song, the band ever recorded!), 'Love Me to the End' (probably their most successful songs ever) and 'Kasmodiah', from the same album.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.