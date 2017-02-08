Chris Pohl – Lebe deinen Traum

Chris Pohl in his first book "Lebe deinen Traum", provides deep insights into his past, as well as into the history of Blutengel and all of his projects.The book recounts how Chris Pohl became what he is today, how his projects came into being and provides the most in-depth insight into the development of his most successful band, ever."Lebe deinen Traum" is pure and unfiltered Chris Pohl, in his own words, 100% subjective and authentic. The book also features a complete list of all releases that Chris Pohl was involved in, including cover art, plus a lot of previously unreleased photos, including private shots from Chris Pohl's youth and early years, exclusive photo sets, as well as a lot of glimpses behind the scenes.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.