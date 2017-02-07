Monolog – Conveyor

Mads Lindgren’s Monolog project is constantly changing, aiming for extremities and seeking them musically, technically and emotionally. Whether it is hammering the drums or creating soothing harmonies, these musical poles are given life by intense binding of contrasts. His album 'Conveyor’, sums up recent steps in a harder, more dense and direct form that is new and yet unheard to the Monolog alias. Brilliantly produced and carefully composed, the ten tracks offer dense, overwhelming walls of forging beats, thundering bass drones, majestic keyboard lines and well-integrated samples.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.