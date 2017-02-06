Y-Luk-O to launch video single ‘Lipstick Lie’ on Valentine’s Day – watch the video preview

German-American industrial act Y-Luk-O will release their next video single “Lipstick Lie” on Valentine’s Day 2017 (February 14). “Lipstick Lie” offers a blend of industrial, electronic and metal.

Says the band: “The soundtrack and video are an alternative for Valentine’s Day for those, who are bored to watch 50 Shades of Grey in the cinema.”

The video has been directed by Michael Herrmann of ABGedreht Productions. You can watch a first trailer below:

